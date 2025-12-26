Tamil Nadu CM slams attacks on minorities, BJP hits back

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday said that when a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin during Christmas celebrations, in Tirunelveli, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (PTI)

“The true strength and character of a majority lies in ensuring that minorities live without fear,” Stalin said in a post on X.

His statement comes at a time when political parties including the ruling DMK have been wooing Christian voters in Tamil Nadu in the past week besides the Thiruparankundram issue ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in the state.

“After Manipur, reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony,” Stalin said.

“A reported 74% rise in hate speech against minorities since the Union BJP government assumed office signals grave danger ahead. Curbing riotous groups that divide society is therefore a shared and urgent duty, to be enforced with firm resolve.”

The minority voters (Christians, 6.12% and Muslims, 5.86%) in Tamil Nadu have been with the DMK coalition particularly since the 2019 elections when the AIADMK and BJP joined hands.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko and actor-politician Vijay-led TVK too condemned the alleged attacks targeting Christian places of worship.

Following the ruling DMK’s grand Christmas bash on December 20, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay promised to stand by secular principles of the country at a major Christmas celebration on Monday in Mahabalipuram near Chennai.

TVK propaganda general secretary KG Arunraaj strongly condemned the alleged attacks against churches and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemn it and ensure the security of the minorities.

Vaiko said he condemned the “Hindutva mobs” that targeted the churches and Christians in a number of places, including Raipur and Jabalpur and demanded that the respective state governments take stern action against those who had unleashed violence.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinoj P Selvam on Thursday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s “attack on minorities” remarks, accusing him of not respecting the rights and beliefs of the majority.

“I would like to question him as to why, even after the High Court has very clearly given an order about the lighting of the lamp on top of Thiruparankundram just for the sake of appeasement of minorities, you have refused that. When the Santhanakoodu festival can happen without any hindrance, the Hindus have no problem with that,” Selvam told ANI.

“I would like to remind our Chief Minister that it is very important for a government to ensure the rights of the majority of the state are also being respected and the duties towards them are fulfilled,” Selvam added.