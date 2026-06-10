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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay arrives in Delhi; likely to attend Niti Aayog meeting tomorrow

This is his second visit to the national Capital after he met PM Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 27

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 03:09 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay arrived in Delhi on Wednesday where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. He is likely to attend the Niti Ayog governing council meeting led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for Thursday, people aware of the development said.

He is likely to attend the Niti Ayog Governing Council Meeting led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI photo)

The CM was received by chief secretary M Sai Kumar and senior government officials at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan.

This is his second visit to the national Capital after he met PM Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 27.

During his brief interaction with PM Modi and FM Sitharaman, the chief minister took up several Tamil Nadu related issues demanding PM’s intervention over the proposed construction of a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu by the Karnataka government, release of Tamil fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy among others.

Also Read:Drug-free Tamil Nadu, youth, women in focus as 436 projects introduced in CM Vijay’s first cabinet meet

During his meeting with Sitharaman, Vijay requested that priority be given to Tamil Nadu in allocation of funds for key sectors like ports, highways, railway projects and industrial corridors.

 
pm modi ‪tamil nadu‬ niti aayog tamil nadu
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