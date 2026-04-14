PM Modi, Kharge shake hands, share laugh in rare moment at Ambedkar tribute event | Video

After meeting Om Birla and vice president CP Radhakrishnan, Modi approached Kharge, shook hands with him and spoke briefly. The two leaders were then seen laughing together in what was a rare moment caught on camera.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI , the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge, were seen greeting each other and smiling during a short interaction.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla , Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju and several other leaders were also present and paid their respects to Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge were seen sharing a brief, friendly exchange as leaders came together at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex to honour Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Notably, a few days ago, Modi was also seen stepping out of his vehicle to speak briefly with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Both leaders appeared to exchange a few words in a polite manner, standing close and speaking before moving on to their separate schedules.

PM, Kharge pay tribute to BR Ambedkar Modi led members of Parliament and others in offering floral tributes to B R Ambedkar in the Parliament complex on his 135th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, the prime minister said that Ambedkar’s work for the nation continues to inspire people.

"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society," PM Modi wrote.

Kharge called Ambedkar a visionary who gave India its "moral and Constitutional soul" and urged people to protect the principles laid down in the Constitution.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B. R. Ambedkar, we bow with deep reverence to the visionary who gave India its moral and Constitutional soul. Babasaheb was not just the architect of the Constitution of India, but a relentless warrior for Liberty, Equality, Fraternity and Justice, values that define the very idea of India."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the Constitution and Ambedkar’s ideals are facing challenges, adding that he would "fight with all his strength" to defend them.

In a post on X marking Ambedkar Jayanti, Gandhi said, "Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar did not just give us the Constitution; he gave us the dream of a strong India founded on justice, equality, and dignity. But today, certain forces are systematically working to weaken Babasaheb's legacy and our Constitution--democratic institutions are being hollowed out, rights are being trampled, and the idea of equality is under attack."

Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and played a major role in India’s social reform movement.

With inputs from agencies