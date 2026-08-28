Tamil Nadu CM Vijay conducts inspection at Puzhal Central Prison to assess inmate welfare, amenities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday made a surprise inspection of the Puzhal Central Prison here to assess basic facilities, medical care, food quality, and vocational training centers provided to inmates, while directly interacting with them to understand their needs.

Following his prison visit, the Chief Minister also paid a visit to the M-3 Puzhal police station. (PTI)

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Noting that the Puzhal central prison is recognized as one of the country's largest jail complexes, an official release here said that during his visit, the CM inspected several key facilities in Puzhal Central Prison-1, including the quarantine zone, visitors' hall, prison hospital, de-addiction rehabilitation center, classrooms within the Mahatma Gandhi Community College, the library, the advanced computer training center, the high-security block, and the execution area.

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Continuing his inspection, the Chief Minister visited the vocational workshops where inmates produce iron vegetable racks, paper envelopes, and office file folders.

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{{^usCountry}} After reviewing the powerloom division which manufactures blankets and other textiles and the tailoring unit, Vijay personally verified the quality of food served to the inmates and interacted with them to hear their concerns and requirements directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After reviewing the powerloom division which manufactures blankets and other textiles and the tailoring unit, Vijay personally verified the quality of food served to the inmates and interacted with them to hear their concerns and requirements directly. {{/usCountry}}

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Following his prison visit, the Chief Minister also paid a visit to the M-3 Puzhal police station where he reviewed daily station operations with the inspector, examined station registers, and inspected the sub-inspector's room, computer room, and lock-up facilities.

Director General of Police, Director of Prisons and Correctional Services Sandeep Rai Rathore, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Chennai Range) T Palani, Prison Superintendent Krishnaraj, and other senior government officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

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