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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns

Rolling out the scheme at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Vijay held the babies for a while and gave away the gold rings.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 13:30:17 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the 22-carat one-gram gold ring scheme - Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme (Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam) - for newborn babies, fulfilling a key electoral promise.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the initial rollout of the programme (File Photo/ANI)
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the initial rollout of the programme (File Photo/ANI)

Rolling out the scheme at the Government Rajaji hospital here, Vijay held the babies for a while and gave away the gold rings.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Madurai: All you need to know

The government has earmarked 755.83 crore for the scheme.

The welfare initiative is aimed at honouring motherhood, promote women's health and encourage institutional births by attracting more families to public healthcare.

Also Read | CM Vijay to launch one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu on September 28

The state government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the initial rollout of the programme targeting the children born in state-run hospitals, to native mothers.

Also Read | Vijay stops convoy to garland MGR statue as he kickstarts bypoll campaign | Watch

The scheme applies to eligible babies born on or after June 22, 2026.

 
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