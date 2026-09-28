Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the 22-carat one-gram gold ring scheme - Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme (Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam) - for newborn babies, fulfilling a key electoral promise.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the initial rollout of the programme (File Photo/ANI)

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Rolling out the scheme at the Government Rajaji hospital here, Vijay held the babies for a while and gave away the gold rings.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Madurai: All you need to know

The government has earmarked ₹755.83 crore for the scheme.

The welfare initiative is aimed at honouring motherhood, promote women's health and encourage institutional births by attracting more families to public healthcare.

Also Read | CM Vijay to launch one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu on September 28

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{{^usCountry}} The police have put in place a five-tier security arrangement in the city from the airport in view of the Chief Minister's multiple programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have put in place a five-tier security arrangement in the city from the airport in view of the Chief Minister's multiple programmes. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the initial rollout of the programme targeting the children born in state-run hospitals, to native mothers.

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The scheme applies to eligible babies born on or after June 22, 2026.