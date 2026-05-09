Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Event unlikely today as suspense over Vijay's power bid enters Day 4
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: In the 234-member TN Assembly, a party or alliance needs 118 MLAs to cross the majority mark and form the government. With support from other parties, TVK tally currently stands at 117 MLAs.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: The suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu intensified on Saturday as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay made his third visit in three days to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, trying to secure enough support to form the next government. ...Read More
Accompanied by senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay submitted letters of support from the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.
However, there was still no official announcement from the Governor’s office. People aware of the developments said the TVK had not yet been able to clearly demonstrate majority support in the 234-member TN Assembly.
TVK inches close to majority mark
In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a party or alliance needs 118 MLAs to cross the majority mark and form the government.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 108 seats on its own, emerging as the single-largest party in the election.
The party currently has support from:
- 5 Congress MLAs
- 2 CPI MLAs
- 2 CPI(M) MLAs
That takes the total support for the Vijay-led camp to 117 MLAs.
However, Vijay won from two constituencies and must vacate one seat within 14 days after the results are formally notified. As things stand, the grouping is effectively at 117 — just one MLA short of the 118 needed for a majority.
If the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) formally extends support with its 2 MLAs, the TVK-led bloc’s tally would rise to 119, comfortably crossing the majority mark.
Left parties extend support, VCK remains undecided
The CPI and CPI(M), which have two MLAs each, formally extended support to TVK and handed over letters backing the party.
But uncertainty continued over the stand of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). HT Sources said no support letter from the VCK was part of the memorandum submitted by TVK to the Governor on Friday.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, however, suggested that VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had already indicated support if the Left parties backed TVK.
“TVK approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We had our party meeting. It’s normal in a democracy to have ups and downs. Tamil Nadu people have supported and decided to elect TVK. We have taken a decision in a democratic way,” Veerapandian said.
CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties decided to support TVK to avoid prolonged uncertainty in the state.
“Since if the government is not formed by the 10th, then President’s Rule will come. And the BJP is trying to enter Tamil Nadu through the back door. So, to end this, CPI and CPI(M) have decided to support TVK,” he said.
Shanmugam also clarified that the Left parties would support the government from outside and would not seek cabinet positions.
Congress wants to join government
The Indian National Congress indicated that it wants to be part of the government rather than offer outside support.
Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai said TVK had offered the party two ministerial berths and one Rajya Sabha seat.
“They (TVK) have said two ministers and one Rajya Sabha member. However, the final decision on the number of portfolios and specific demands rests with the Congress national leadership,” he said.
At the same time, a social media post by VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu demanded the post of deputy chief minister along with a cabinet berth for the party, adding another layer to the negotiations.
IUML denies supporting TVK
Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League denied reports that it had backed TVK.
IUML leader AM Shahjahan dismissed speculation about support letters and reaffirmed the party’s alignment with the DMK-led alliance.
“We did not support anybody. We did not give any letter to anybody. All these are rumours. We are continuing in the alliance under the leadership of DMK,” he told reporters.
Asked whether the party would support TVK, Shahjahan replied, “There is no question of that.We are continuing under the DMK alliance.”
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 09 May 2026 09:49:02 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TVK supporters gather outside party office, says ‘ Thalapathy will cross this barrier’
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Supporters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam gathered outside the party office on Saturday as suspense continued over government formation in Tamil Nadu.
A supporter who travelled from Coimbatore said, “I am confident that Thalapathy will cross this current barrier and become Tamil Nadu CM,” news agency ANI reported.
Party workers and supporters were seen raising slogans and expressing confidence that Vijay would soon take oath as the next Chief Minister of the state.
- Sat, 09 May 2026 09:43:56 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: How the numbers are stacking up in TN
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: The government formation race in the state has now turned into a tight numbers game, with every MLA becoming crucial as Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK scrambles to cross the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.
Here is how the numbers stand so far in TVK alliance:
- TVK: 108 seats (Vijay contested from two seats, so tally becomes 107)
- Congress: 5 MLAs
- CPI: 2 MLAs
- CPI (M): 2 MLAs
This takes the Vijay-led bloc to 117 MLAs — just one short of the 118 needed for a majority.
The spotlight is now firmly on the VCK, which has 2 MLAs. If VCK formally backs TVK, the alliance tally would rise to 119, giving Vijay a clear path to form the government.
At the same time, the Indian Union Muslim League has denied extending support to TVK and said it remains with the DMK alliance.
On the other side, the DMK won 59 seats while the AIADMK secured 47 seats, sparking speculation over possible post-poll realignments if no side is able to prove majority.
With the Assembly tenure ending on May 10, the race for the final numbers has intensified, and even the support of one or two MLAs could decide who forms the next government in Tamil Nadu.
- Sat, 09 May 2026 09:37:41 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Security tightened at Lok Bhavan amid political uncertainity | Video
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Security was stepped up at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday as political activity intensified over government formation in Tamil Nadu.
The heightened security comes as C Joseph Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam continue efforts to cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly before the current Assembly tenure ends tomorrow.
- Sat, 09 May 2026 09:32:10 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TVK appeals to VCK for support, cites shared Ambedkarite principles
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: As the government formation battle intensifies in Tamil Nadu, leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have publicly urged the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to extend support to the Vijay-led party.
Speaking in Chennai, TVK state women wing coordinator Dr Spoorthi Arun said party chief Vijay and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan shared similar ideological positions rooted in social justice and Ambedkarite principles.
“Vijay Anna is a great Ambedkar supporter. He is fighting for social justice. Thirumavalavan is the same. We are requesting that he support TVK,” she said, reported ANI.
She added that talks between the two parties were still underway and expressed confidence that a partnership between TVK and VCK would create a “very strong support system”.
“Given our (VCK and TVK) ideologies are on the same lines, I think it is a very strong support system if both parties come together,” she said.
- Sat, 09 May 2026 09:12:47 am
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: What happens if no government is formed by tomorrow?
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: The tenure of the 16th TN Legislative Assembly ends on May 10 (Sunday), leaving very little time for parties to complete the government formation process.
As the single-largest party, TVK is expected to get the first opportunity to form the government if it can show majority support.
The Vijay-led party currently remains short of the 118-seat mark needed in the 234-member Assembly. If it fails to prove majority, Governor Rajendra Arlekar may explore other options, including inviting an alternative alliance led by the DMK or the AIADMK.
However, if no party or alliance is able to demonstrate majority support, the state could move towards President’s Rule.
In such a situation, the Governor may recommend central rule in the state, which could eventually lead to the dissolution of the Assembly and fresh elections within six months.