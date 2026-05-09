Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Event unlikely today as suspense over Vijay's power bid enters Day 4

Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: The suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu intensified on Saturday as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay made his third visit in three days to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, trying to secure enough support to form the next government. ...Read More

Accompanied by senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay submitted letters of support from the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

However, there was still no official announcement from the Governor’s office. People aware of the developments said the TVK had not yet been able to clearly demonstrate majority support in the 234-member TN Assembly.

TVK inches close to majority mark

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a party or alliance needs 118 MLAs to cross the majority mark and form the government.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 108 seats on its own, emerging as the single-largest party in the election.

The party currently has support from:

5 Congress MLAs

2 CPI MLAs

2 CPI(M) MLAs

That takes the total support for the Vijay-led camp to 117 MLAs.

However, Vijay won from two constituencies and must vacate one seat within 14 days after the results are formally notified. As things stand, the grouping is effectively at 117 — just one MLA short of the 118 needed for a majority.

If the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) formally extends support with its 2 MLAs, the TVK-led bloc’s tally would rise to 119, comfortably crossing the majority mark.

Left parties extend support, VCK remains undecided

The CPI and CPI(M), which have two MLAs each, formally extended support to TVK and handed over letters backing the party.

But uncertainty continued over the stand of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). HT Sources said no support letter from the VCK was part of the memorandum submitted by TVK to the Governor on Friday.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, however, suggested that VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had already indicated support if the Left parties backed TVK.

“TVK approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We had our party meeting. It’s normal in a democracy to have ups and downs. Tamil Nadu people have supported and decided to elect TVK. We have taken a decision in a democratic way,” Veerapandian said.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties decided to support TVK to avoid prolonged uncertainty in the state.

“Since if the government is not formed by the 10th, then President’s Rule will come. And the BJP is trying to enter Tamil Nadu through the back door. So, to end this, CPI and CPI(M) have decided to support TVK,” he said.

Shanmugam also clarified that the Left parties would support the government from outside and would not seek cabinet positions.

Congress wants to join government

The Indian National Congress indicated that it wants to be part of the government rather than offer outside support.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai said TVK had offered the party two ministerial berths and one Rajya Sabha seat.

“They (TVK) have said two ministers and one Rajya Sabha member. However, the final decision on the number of portfolios and specific demands rests with the Congress national leadership,” he said.

At the same time, a social media post by VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu demanded the post of deputy chief minister along with a cabinet berth for the party, adding another layer to the negotiations.

IUML denies supporting TVK

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League denied reports that it had backed TVK.

IUML leader AM Shahjahan dismissed speculation about support letters and reaffirmed the party’s alignment with the DMK-led alliance.

“We did not support anybody. We did not give any letter to anybody. All these are rumours. We are continuing in the alliance under the leadership of DMK,” he told reporters.

Asked whether the party would support TVK, Shahjahan replied, “There is no question of that.We are continuing under the DMK alliance.”