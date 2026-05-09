5+2+2+2-2: Why math is not mathing for TVK's Vijay to form Tamil Nadu govt

Early reports suggested the TVK had crossed the halfway mark after securing support from the Left parties and indications of backing from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. But confusion erupted after the VCK stopped short of issuing a formal letter of support, while a parallel controversy broke out over a purported support letter from Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam. AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran later accused TVK supporters of circulating a “forged” letter claiming his party’s support for Vijay and reiterated that his lone MLA backed the AIADMK-led NDA alliance.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, but the effective tally dropped after Vijay won from two constituencies and is required to vacate one seat. With the halfway mark at 118, the TVK has been scrambling for the additional 11 seats from smaller parties and former allies of the DMK-led alliance.

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar juggles a Shakesperean question every time actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay approaches him seeking to form the government. The two have met thrice in three days, with Vijay each time failing to conclusively demonstrate majority support.

Sources indicated that the Governor was unwilling to invite Vijay to form the government without written proof of support from at least 118 MLAs. Conflicting statements from potential allies, unclear letters of support, and competing claims from rival blocs have further delayed the process.

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Congress backs Vijay, but only on one condition (5 seats) Congress became the first major party to formally support TVK after breaking ranks with the DMK-led alliance. Congress' support came with clear political conditions. The party said its backing was contingent on TVK keeping “communal forces” out of the alliance - an indirect reference to the BJP and NDA.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai later revealed that TVK had offered Congress two ministerial berths and one Rajya Sabha seat. Congress also indicated the alliance was intended to continue into future local body and parliamentary elections.

However, Congress' five MLAs alone were insufficient to push Vijay over the majority mark.

CPI backs Vijay for 'stable government' (2 seats) The Communist Party of India announced support to Vijay, but described it as “conditional support” aimed at ensuring “stable, secular and democratic governance” in Tamil Nadu.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the decision was taken to respect the people’s mandate and prevent political instability or President’s Rule in the state. The party clarified it would support the government from outside and would not seek cabinet positions.

CPI(M) offers unconditional outside support (2 seats) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has formally announced support to TVK for government formation and stressed that it would remain outside the cabinet.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties intervened to avoid prolonged uncertainty and to stop what he described as a possible “backdoor entry” of the BJP into Tamil Nadu politics.

The Marxist party also maintained that it would continue its ideological alignment with the DMK on issues related to state rights and federalism.

VCK support remains uncertain amid power-sharing demands (2 seats) The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi emerged as the most crucial yet uncertain player in the numbers game. While Left leaders repeatedly claimed that VCK would support TVK, no formal letter from the party had reportedly been submitted to the Governor till Friday evening.

Then came a post on late Friday evening from the party's official X handle saying that they had sent a letter of support to Vijay. But the tweet was soon deleted and the account suspended - in under an hour.