‘Forgery’, ‘misinformation’: TVK vs AMMK over letter of support to Vijay amid Tamil Nadu government suspense

The Game of Thrones in Tamil Nadu took a new turn on Friday after a row emerged between Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran over a letter of support for the former. The row began when AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran reacted to a letter, reportedly from the party’s lone MLA S Kamaraj, that reached the Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, extending support to Vijay's TVK to form the government. (PTI photos)

Amid the suspense over who will lead Tamil Nadu after the recent elections gave out a hung assembly, TVK — which is now one MLA short of the magic figure of 118 — gave a letter of support from AMMK’s lone MLA to the governor on Friday.

However, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, whose party is an ally of the NDA, called it “forgery” and a case of “horse trading”. TVK also hit back, accusing Dhinakaran of spreading “misinformation”.

The AMMK-TVK support row The row began when AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran reacted to a letter, reportedly from the party’s lone MLA S Kamaraj, that reached the Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, extending support to Vijay's TVK to form the government.

According to Dhinakaran, AMMK's lone MLA-elect remains loyal to the NDA and AIADMK, and the letter was a case of “horse trading and forgery”. He even officially backed AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for the CM post, calling him the alliance's rightful candidate.

Dhinakaran then rushed to the Lok Bhavan later on Friday to deliver a letter to the Governor in a bid to correct the record.

Speaking with the media after the meeting with the Governor, TTV Dhinakaran said he had written a letter supporting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami earlier in the day, and that it was signed by AMMK's MLA-elect, Kamaraj S.

"It appears that TVK has submitted what seems to be a copy of our MLA support letter, which is actually a forged letter. So, I have requested the Governor to investigate the matter. We are also going to the police station to file a complaint regarding the forged letter issued in my MLA's name. Because we have only a single MLA, they thought they could easily misuse him to form the government. The Governor took the matter very seriously and said that he would take the necessary steps. We urged him not to allow these people involved in forgery to form the government,” he said.