Horse-trading row, VCK suspense: Twists and turns in Vijay-starrer Tamil Nadu election thriller

Tamil Nadu's Bollywood-esque political drama intensified on Saturday with no clarity yet on who will form the next government despite actor-politician C Joseph Vijay emerging as the single-largest winner in the Assembly elections. What initially appeared to be a smooth path for Vijay to become the state's first chief minister outside the DMK-AIADMK duopoly since 1967 has now spiralled into a full-blown 'Game of Thrones' battle involving late-night negotiations, resort politics, allegations of horse-trading, claims of forged support letters, and suspense over crucial allies. TVK chief Vijay celebrates after emerging as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai. (PTI)

After three straight days of meetings with Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is still struggling to conclusively prove majority support in the 234-member Assembly. The TVK’s tally effectively stands at 107 after Vijay is required to vacate one of the two seats he won. Support from Congress, CPI and CPI(M) has taken the number to 116 — still short of the halfway mark of 118.

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The biggest suspense now revolves around the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, whose two MLAs could decide whether Vijay forms the government or whether the deadlock deepens further. At the same time, a bitter confrontation has erupted between TVK and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran after he accused TVK of using a “forged” support letter from his lone MLA in an alleged attempt at “horse-trading”. Congress, meanwhile, has shifted its MLAs to Hyderabad amid fears of poaching attempts as uncertainty grips the state.

Here are the 10 biggest developments in Tamil Nadu’s government formation battle: