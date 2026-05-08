VCK shreds Vijay over ‘WhatsApp letter’ seeking support for TVK to form Tamil Nadu govt: ‘Arrogance…’

A WhatsApp letter by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seeking support apparently miffed the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which is amid the small parties holding cards currently in TVK's struggle for reaching the majority mark after a stunning electoral debut in the Tamil Nadu election. Actor-turned-politician Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), waves as he arrives at his party’s office (REUTERS)

TVK won 108 seats in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu election, just 10 short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member state assembly. Track latest in Tamil Nadu govt formation here

The party now is need of 12 more MLAs from other winning parties, the list of which includes VCK as well.

VCK slams Vijay VCK general secretary Sinthanai Selvan, however, on Friday wondered whether Vijay is “faltering in handling the extraordinary post-election situation, or if the second-rung leaders around him are leading him astray.”

“BJP's Attempt to Impose Governor's Rule through the Back Door in Tamil Nadu. The People of Tamil Nadu Must Stay Vigilant,” he began his post as saying.

Selvan said in a scenario where a clear majority to form the government was not secured, Vijay should have acted “with utmost caution”, citing what he described was a letter via “WhatsApp” asking for support and a not-so-humble “respond” ask.

"Shouldn't Vijay have met in person with the political party leaders he wishes to seek support from right away? Shouldn't he have openly discussed not falling into the trap of second-rung leaders, and the necessity of preventing the BJP from entering Tamil Nadu through the Governor's route? How are we to understand sending a letter via WhatsApp asking for support and then saying "respond"?" Selvan said in a post on X.