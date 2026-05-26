Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on Delhi visit on Wednesday, meeting with PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi on agenda

Days after taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay is set to make his maiden official visit to Delhi on May 27, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and senior Congress leaders to discuss key projects and financial assistance for the state.

Vijay is set to make his maiden official visit to Delhi on May 27, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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During the meetings, Vijay is expected to seek additional financial assistance for the state and push for the Centre’s approval for several key infrastructure and development projects in Tamil Nadu.

He is also likely to meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

On the Mekedatu Dam Project, Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the Union Jal Shakti Ministry and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to reject the Detailed Project Report.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay permits theatres to run 5 shows per day for new films in 1st week; fans thrilled for Jana Nayagan

More on Vijay's maiden Delhi visit

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{{^usCountry}} As part of his Delhi visit, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate a statue of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar installed by the Tamil Nadu government at Jawaharlal Nehru University. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of his Delhi visit, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate a statue of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar installed by the Tamil Nadu government at Jawaharlal Nehru University. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The visit comes weeks after Vijay assumed office as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister following a sweeping electoral victory by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visit comes weeks after Vijay assumed office as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister following a sweeping electoral victory by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, marking a major political shift in the state and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in state politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, marking a major political shift in the state and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in state politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats before securing support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats before securing support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government announced the allocation of portfolios in the new cabinet, with Vijay retaining key departments including Home, Police, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Women Welfare, and Special Programme Implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government announced the allocation of portfolios in the new cabinet, with Vijay retaining key departments including Home, Police, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Women Welfare, and Special Programme Implementation. {{/usCountry}}

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The newly formed government has also created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence department at the cabinet level, making Tamil Nadu the second state after Kerala to establish a separate AI portfolio.

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