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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on Delhi visit on Wednesday, meeting with PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi on agenda

Vijay is expected to seek additional financial assistance for the state and push for the Centre’s approval for several key projects.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 04:11 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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Days after taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay is set to make his maiden official visit to Delhi on May 27, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and senior Congress leaders to discuss key projects and financial assistance for the state.

Vijay is set to make his maiden official visit to Delhi on May 27, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meetings, Vijay is expected to seek additional financial assistance for the state and push for the Centre’s approval for several key infrastructure and development projects in Tamil Nadu.

He is also likely to meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

On the Mekedatu Dam Project, Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the Union Jal Shakti Ministry and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to reject the Detailed Project Report.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay permits theatres to run 5 shows per day for new films in 1st week; fans thrilled for Jana Nayagan

More on Vijay's maiden Delhi visit

The newly formed government has also created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence department at the cabinet level, making Tamil Nadu the second state after Kerala to establish a separate AI portfolio.

 
tamil nadu pm modi
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