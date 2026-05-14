Tamil Nadu CM Vijay revokes astrologer Vettrivel’s appointment as officer on special duty after criticism

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay on Wednesday rescinded appointment of Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, an astrologer, as officer on special duty (OSD) to the chief minister.

Vettrivel, widely known as an astrologer, had been designated to handle political affairs in the chief minister’s office before the government decided to backtrack on the decision.

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The decision to withdraw the order comes less than 24 hours after several parties including Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alliance partners raised objection over his appointment.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth who’s party is an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) raised questions over the appointment of the Pandit.

“Why he was given such a top government post. The chief minister could have appointed him as a personal secretary instead of appointing him as an OSD,” Premalatha said.

Minutes after her comment, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi MLA Thamimun Ansari also questioned Pandit’s appointment to the top post.

On Tuesday, the two Left parties and VCK, which are supporting the government, had also raised their objection to his appointment.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a government order on Wednesday said the appointment of Pandit has been revoked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a government order on Wednesday said the appointment of Pandit has been revoked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When reporters questioned, TVK joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said, “He is already our media spokesperson. His personal profession can be anything. He has been our media person for a long time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When reporters questioned, TVK joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said, “He is already our media spokesperson. His personal profession can be anything. He has been our media person for a long time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Soon after his comments, the sacking order came. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after his comments, the sacking order came. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vettrivel, widely known as an astrologer, had been designated to handle political affairs in the chief minister’s office before the government decided to backtrack on the decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vettrivel, widely known as an astrologer, had been designated to handle political affairs in the chief minister’s office before the government decided to backtrack on the decision. {{/usCountry}}

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Further details on a replacement for the post are yet to be announced, people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, addressing a query regarding the controversial appointment of an official previously described as an astrologer, minister R Nirmal Kumar clarified that the individual in question is a long-standing “media spokesperson” for the party.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Kumar said, “He (Vettrivel) has been a media person supporting us for a long time. An individual’s personal profession can be anything, but his role here is that of a media spokesperson.”

With PTI inputs

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