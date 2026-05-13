All an astrologer can do is make predictions: DMK takes swipe over appointment of CM Vijay's OSD

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Wednesday took a jibe at the appointment of TVK spokesperson and astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, saying that all an astrologer can do is make predictions. Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay (@TNDIPRNEWS)

He noted that Vettrivel will need an advisor as per the rules and government powers.

"Hereafter, the Parliament Assembly has no role to play. Only the timing will be given by the astrologers. He is not an official. He needs somebody who can advise him properly as per the rules and as per the government powers. What can an astrologer do? He can predict, that's all. He has more faith in him than his party," he said.

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Speaking to ANI, Elangovan responded to Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan statement, saying that the DMK is against the practice of caste-based separation of communities. He added that South India is an equanimous society, unlike North India, where "people are divided into four classes by birth."

"Sanatan means indestructible. As per their views, Manudharma is indestructible. Manudharma is not a culture of the South. South India is an equanimous society. In the North, it is not like that. People were divided into four classes by birth. We will not accept that. That practice has come into Tamil Nadu. That is not our culture. That is what he said. The DMK is against Sanatan Dharma for this. This party was started in 1916. When the Justice Party was started, they followed this policy, and after that, when DMK came, we continued to follow this policy," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Elangovan said that any allegations levelled against the DMK must be substantiated with evidence, underlining that the DMK government has brought several schemes in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, he noted that no money has been wasted in the State.

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"Not a single penny has been wasted. The budget has benefited everyone, and the DMK's schemes have been of particular advantage to the underprivileged sections of society. Whatever false allegations they level against the DMK, they must be prepared to substantiate them with proof. The DMK Stalin government had done so many good things for the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

The remarks came after the actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay hit out at the previous DMK, highlighting its debt of ₹10 lakh crore and accused them of emptying the treasury of the state. (ANI)