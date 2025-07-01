Tamil Nadu custodial death: Autopsy shows injuries to head, chest, 5 cops held

Five policemen suspended over the death of a 29-year-old temple security guard in custody in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district on June 29 were arrested late on Monday night after the authorities received the post-mortem report that showed he had suffered multiple injuries, including to his head and chest, a police officer said. Police picked up Ajith Kumar for questioning on June 27. (Shutterstock)

In a statement, the state government said the matter was classified as a murder case based on the post-mortem report. Six policemen were suspended over the death of Ajith Kumar.

“The post-mortem was videographed [as per the Madras high court directions in cases of custodial deaths]. There was contusion in the head and chest,” the officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Sivaganga police superintendent Ashish Rawat was put on compulsory wait. His Ramanathapuram counterpart, G Chandeesh, will replace him.

Police picked up Kumar for questioning on June 27 after a woman filed a complaint, saying her gold jewellery kept in a bag went missing after she gave her keys to Kumar to park her car near the Madapuram Bhadrakali Amman temple.

Kumar’s brother alleged that police beat them after taking them into custody. Kumar was declared dead after he was taken to a hospital on June 29, after complaining of discomfort.

The state government has ordered a judicial inquiry even as Kumar’s family protested, alleging police brutality.

The opposition attacked the government over the death, saying there have been 24 deaths in police custody since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) formed the government in 2021.

The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) moved the Madras high court, urging it to take up the custodial deaths under the DMK rule.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami attacked chief minister MK Stalin, saying he cannot even manage the police force that functions directly under his control. “I urge this so-called ‘Stalin-model’ of governance to immediately form a committee headed by the district judge to conduct a full investigation, take legal action against those responsible for this death, and provide compensation to the family of the deceased.”

A statement quoted Stalin asking the police to treat people who come to file complaints with dignity and take timely action. DMK’s allies urged the government to conduct an independent inquiry.