Tamil Nadu drawing maximum quantity of water from Mullaperiyar Dam: Stalin replies to Kerala CM Vijayan

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the state is drawing the maximum quantity of water in the Mullaperiyar Dam through a tunnel in Vaigai dam as requested by Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stalin was responding to Vijayan’s letter, received on October 24, that raised the issue of the floods and landslides and fearing that water would accumulate in the dam as rains intensify. He had said there was an urgent need for gradual release of water from the dam through the tunnel to Tamil Nadu.

Stalin, in his response letter, said the water level as of 9 am on October 27 was 137.60 feet, with an inflow of 2,300 cusecs. “We are already drawing the maximum quantity of water through the tunnel in Vaigai dam as requested in your letter. Currently, 2,300 cusecs of water is being drawn through the tunnel to Vaigai basin since 8.00 am today (Wednesday),” Stalin said. “The current water level is well within the storage level compliant with the upper rule levels approved by the CWC (Cauvery Water Commission).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stalin said the state was monitoring the water level closely and officials are in constant touch with a team from Kerala. “I have discussed the above position with the concerned officials and have directed them to continue to closely monitor the water levels and regulate the outflow accordingly,” he said.

“In addition, I have specifically asked them to share in advance, all the necessary information on water position and release, if any, so that your government can initiate such precautionary measures needed before the release of water.”

The construction of the Mullaiperiyar dam started in the 1880s following a famine which is considered an engineering marvel. The dam was opened in 1895 but the waters and issues over the dam continue to be a dispute between Tamil Nadu and Kerala to this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stalin assured Vijayan that his government will ensure that the interests of both states and people are well safeguarded in an effort to strengthen the ties between the neighbouring states.

“The government of Tamil Nadu and our people are very concerned about the floods and the resultant damages suffered by Kerala and its people in the last 10 days. I wish to assure you that we will stand with you during these difficult times and would extend any help that is needed for alleviating the sufferings of the people,” he said.

“In this regard, I have already instructed the collectors of the border districts of our state to extend all help and ensure the supply of all items needed for flood relief.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}