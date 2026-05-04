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Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: ECI to begin counting votes soon, DMK vs AIADMK battle for power intensifies

By Priyanshu Priya
May 04, 2026 06:01:00 am IST

Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: The ECI will begin counting votes for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu at 8 am on Monday, with the DMK, AIADMK and Vijay’s TVK all in the race for the majority mark of 118.

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TN polls result LIVE: ECI will start counting of votes for Tamil Nadu at 8 am.
Actor-turned politician Vijay (L) of TVK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (M) of AIADMK and MK Stalin of DMK are the key faces of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026.(HT.com)

Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: The Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes for the 234 constituencies of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday (May 4), with results to follow through the day. The process of counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots, while EVM counting will begin at 8.30 am. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 06:01:00 am

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: What is the magic number to form government in state assembly

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: In any Assembly election, the majority mark is the minimum number of seats a party or alliance needs to win in order to form the government. It is the decisive threshold that determines who gets to take power after all votes are counted.

    Tamil Nadu Assembly has a total of 234 seats. To form a government, a party or coalition must secure at least 118 seats, which is considered the majority mark.

    If a party or alliance crosses this number, it is in a position to stake claim to form the government. If no single group reaches the mark, post-poll alliances or support from other parties can come into play to reach the required majority.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 05:45:53 am

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: Where can you check TN poll results?

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: The results for all Tamil Nadu constituencies will be available shortly after counting begins, with updates expected to go live once the process stabilises after the initial rounds of counting.

    According to the official schedule, the poll results will start reflecting on the Election Commission of India’s official website after 8:30 am, once EVM counting begins.

    The public can track live counting trends and constituency-wise updates directly through the ECI official website. The ECINET App will also offer live tracking of trends, allowing users to follow seat-wise and constituency-wise developments.

    Apart from official platforms, Hindustan Times will also be providing live coverage of counting trends, offering continuous updates here.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 05:31:09 am

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: Where can you check TN poll results?

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: The results for all Tamil Nadu constituencies will be available shortly after counting begins, with updates expected to go live once the process stabilises after the initial rounds of counting.

    According to the official schedule, the poll results will start reflecting on the Election Commission of India’s official website after 8:30 am, once EVM counting begins.

    The public can track live counting trends and constituency-wise updates directly through the ECI official website. The ECINET App will also offer live tracking of trends, allowing users to follow seat-wise and constituency-wise developments.

    Apart from official platforms, Hindustan Times will also be providing live coverage of counting trends, offering continuous updates here.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 05:16:21 am

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: What exit polls predicted

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: Several exit poll agencies suggested an edge for the ruling DMK alliance, with People Pulse projecting 125–145 seats for the DMK-led bloc and 65–80 seats for the AIADMK-led alliance, while estimating 2–6 seats for TVK.

    Matrize projected 122–132 seats for DMK and allies, 80–100 seats for AIADMK-led alliance, and 0–6 seats for TVK.

    P-MARQ also projected 125–145 seats for the DMK-led alliance, 60–70 seats for the AIADMK-led alliance, and 1–6 seats for TVK. People Insight, however, suggested a tighter race with 120–140 seats for DMK alliance, 60–70 seats for AIADMK alliance, and a stronger projection of 30–40 seats for TVK.

    Axis My India stood out with a different forecast, projecting 92–100 seats for the DMK-led alliance, 22–32 seats for the BJP-led alliance, and a strong debut for TVK with 98–120 seats.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 04:55:57 am

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: What time will the vote counting start?

    Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: The counting of votes for all 234 constituencies is set to begin at 8:00 am on Monday, as per the Election Commission of India schedule.

    The process will begin with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am sharp, marking the first phase of result tabulation. This will be followed by the counting of EVM votes from 8:30 am onwards across all designated counting centres.

    A total of 75,064 polling stations have contributed to the voting process, and the counting will be conducted at 62 counting centres across the state.

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