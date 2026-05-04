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Tamil Nadu's next MGR? Vijay's TVK leads in over 40 seats in early trends, breaches past AIADMK

If these trends hold, Vijay’s party could emerge as a major force in Tamil Nadu politics and take the place of AIADMK as the main opposition party in the state.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 09:52 am IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a strong debut in early trends of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, moving ahead of the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the state and leading in at least 48 seats as of 9:47 am.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai.(PTI)

If these trends hold, Vijay’s party could emerge as a major force in Tamil Nadu politics and take the place of AIADMK as the main opposition party in the state.

Follow Tamil Nadu election result 2026 live here.

In several constituencies, TVK pushed AIADMK down to third place, while DMK remained in the lead. This suggests that Vijay’s entry could alter the long-standing bipolar political pattern in Tamil Nadu.

However, these figures are based on very early trends, and the situation could change over the next few hours.

Vijay and the MGR factor

Tamil Nadu has a long history of film stars entering public life. If Vijay holds and further improves his numbers, he would become the third actor to have a major impact in the state, after MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, both of whom left a strong mark on its politics.

The counting process started at 8:00 am with postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVM) from 8:30 am. Round-wise data is being updated in real time on the ECINET platform, the official website of the Election Commission of India, and the HT website.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu's next MGR? Vijay's TVK leads in over 40 seats in early trends, breaches past AIADMK
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