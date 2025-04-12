Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi slams derogatory remarks against women amid K Ponmudy controversy

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday strongly condemned the use of "vulgar and contemptuous" language by a leader of the ruling government, calling it "unacceptable and shameful". Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi at an event(ANI)

Speaking at an event held at an engineering college in Thiruparankundram, Madurai, the Governor said, "We recently heard a person holding a high position in the ruling government use the most vulgar, contemptuous, and mocking language towards women. This behaviour is unacceptable and shameful."

He expressed concern over the growing tolerance for such conduct in public life. "It's shocking that we've reached a stage where someone in a position of authority can speak about women in such derogatory terms. Not only is it unacceptable, but I see a serious threat in it," he said.

Referring directly to the individual responsible, Governor Ravi added, "The gentleman in question--I'm using the term reluctantly due to my concern--has not only humiliated and insulted women but also heaped contemptuous insults on devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu."

K Ponmudy allegedly made derogatory and "vulgar" remarks

The reaction comes after Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy allegedly made derogatory and "vulgar" remarks against women and certain sects of Hinduism.

The DMK Minister had purportedly made a 'joke' about two different sects of Hinduism, Shaivism and Viashnavism, drawing criticism from multiple leaders.

Ponmudy has since been relieved from his duties as the party's Deputy General Secretary.

Meanwhile, DMK's Deputy General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi condemned her own party's Minister K Ponmudy, saying that his speech was "unacceptable".

DMK's Deputy General Secretary speaks on matter

"Minister Ponmudy's recent speech is unacceptable. Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable," DMK's Deputy General Secretary said in a post on X.

Opposition parties, such as the AIADMK and the BJP, condemned the remarks of the DMK Minister.

"He is a disgrace to the public, and people like him are the true representation of DMK and their parent body, DK. They go to any extent to mock a religious belief and mock the practices of a particular sect, and that too particularly with respect to Hindu religious beliefs...We strongly condemn it," AIADMK National spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told ANI on Friday.

Tamil Nadu BJP's Vice President, Narayanan Thirupathy, welcomed Kanimozhi's condemnation of the remark, and urged for legal action to be taken against the DMK Minister. The BJP had also called for the minister to be sacked from his post.

"It is a shame that Minister Ponmudi is still in office..... MK Stalin, will you order the arrest of K Ponmudy?" BJP's state vice president said in a self made video.