Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu governor refers anti-NEET bill to president
india news

Tamil Nadu governor refers anti-NEET bill to president

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies had protested against the Governor for not sending the NEET Exemption Bill to the President after being passed twice by the state Assembly.
Tamil Nadu governor(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 05, 2022 09:07 AM IST
ANI |

After the Tamil Nadu government re-enacted a bill seeking the students from the state to be exempted from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), Governor RN Ravi has sent the anti-NEET bill to the Union Home Ministry for the Presidential approval.

"Governor has sent the anti-NEET bill to Union Home Ministery in accordance with the Constitutional norms. The bill will be rejected by the President," Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai told media persons.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies had protested against the Governor for not sending the NEET Exemption Bill to the President after being passed twice by the state Assembly.

Also read: Tamil Nadu governor sent NEET bill for President’s assent: Stalin

Tamil Nadu ministers Ma Subramanian and Thangam Thennarassu had also met the Governor, urging him to send the anti-NEET Bill to the President.

In February, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted the anti-NEET bill for the second time after the Governor returned it last year.

RELATED STORIES

Also read: DMK skips guv event over NEET bill delay

The anti-NEET bill was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after a 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu neet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP