Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association prez receives 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine
- President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr J A Jayalal, and a sanitary worker, Muthumari, received the second and third doses respectively in Madurai.
The first person to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu was the president of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA), Dr K Senthil. He received the vaccine shot at Madurai district’s Government Rajaji Hospital on Saturday. Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam, health minister C Vijayabhaskar and health secretary J Radhakrishnan were present to launch the vaccination drive in Madurai.
Dr Senthil received a dose of Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India, said TNGDA state secretary, Dr Ravishankar. “We issued a circular to our doctors insisting that they take the Covishield as trials are still on-going for Covaxin,” said Ravishankar. “But we are proud that a person from our association was the first to receive a vaccine developed in India.” Dr Senthil was not reachable for a comment.
Following Senthil, president of the Indian Medical Association, Dr J A Jayalal, and a sanitary worker, Muthumari, received the second and third doses respectively in Madurai. After launching the drive, when reporters asked Palaniswami if he would get vaccinated, the chief minister responded that he would. “Not just me, even you, my family and your family members must all get vaccinated,” Palaniswami told reporters.
Also read: 'Will never allow interference in domestic politics' - Nepalese foreign minister
Tamil Nadu is administering the vaccine across 166 centres in the state. Ten prominent personalities in the medical field were identified to take the vaccine on the first day to prevent the spread of rumours.
As many as 2,783 people were vaccinated on the first day as of 5.30 pm. Out of this 2,684 received Covishield and 99 received Covaxin. Tamil Nadu had the capacity to vaccinate 16,600 volunteers on Saturday.
“No adverse events or even a small reaction was reported by anyone,” health minister C Vijayabaskar told reporters following the video-conference with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. “The vaccination will continue in full steam from now. Number of sites will increase according to requirement. Since it was the first day, there were some challenges in the software."
In Chennai, deans of government medical hospitals which are dedicated Covid-19 treatment centres were the first to take the vaccinations. Dr E Theranirajan, dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital, took the first jab of Covaxin. In a video message which he released, he appealed to people to be vaccinated and allayed fears. “I don’t find any difference and I didn’t develop any reactions,” said Dr Theranirajan after being observed for the stipulated time of 30 minutes. Apollo Hospitals group chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy, 88, also got inoculated with a shot of Covishield. The hospital is one of the 12 vaccination sites in Chennai. Dr V Mohan, chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre was also among the initial people to be vaccinated.
Tamil Nadu has received a total of 556,550 doses of Covid-19 vaccine of which 536,550 is Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, Pune and 20,000 doses are of Covaxin from Bharath Biotech. While Covishield was available across all centres, Covaxin was stocked in six centres across the state. Like other centres across the country, here too, candidates were asked to sign consent forms before taking a shot of Covaxin.
The vaccines have been distributed from Chennai to ten regional vaccine storage facilities and down to 45 district-level vaccine stores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nation receives a shot in the arm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Razdan furnishes details of hiring fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC begins mass inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for first vaccine jab
- All ten vaccination centres across the city sported colourful curtains and were decorated with flowers. Some centres at BYL Nair hospital and Covid-19 jumbo centre at Bandra Kurla Complex also placed selfie spots with ‘I got my Covid-19 vaccine’ message in the backdrop.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer union seeks removal of 3 committee members alleging bias, appeals to SC
- In its response, BKU-Lokshakti through its advocate AP Singh told the Court that the Delhi Police application was unnecessary as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code is already in place in central Delhi which restricts gathering of five or more persons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul, Jaishankar spar at panel meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 3,000 personnel get Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive begins. All you need to know
- The health ministry on Saturday said that close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, inhales cleanest air
- The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. This is the second lowest minimum temperature recorded this season following a mercury drop to 16 degrees Celsius on December 22 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of prominent people who also got vaccinated today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield: A timeline of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by SII
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bribe-for-relief scam: CBI suspends 2 officers, recommends action against 2 more
- The DoPT is the nodal ministry for the CBI and any administrative action against Class-I gazetted officers (DSPs) is approved by it while the CBI Director has powers to suspend Inspectors and below rank officers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi shares photos of Jan Shatabdi Express ahead of inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contribute to Bihar’s industrial growth: CM Nitish Kumar to diaspora
- The CM said that policies have been simplified and they would be further eased to help those wanting to contribute to Bihar’s progress in different ways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here is what health workers said after getting Covid-19 shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Goa, IFFI’s 51st edition begins with hope of ‘being back to normal’ next year
- Billed as Asia’s oldest and India’s biggest festival, IFFI is being held in Goa since 2004. This year the festival will open with the Indian premiere of the movie ‘Another Round’ by Thomas Vinterberg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox