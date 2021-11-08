Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall on November 10, 11

The IMD said a low-pressure area will be formed on November 9 in southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen were advised to return from sea by that time. 
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rain in Chennai. (AFP)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 02:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to occur over parts of Tamil Nadu on November 10 and 11 as a low pressure area is set to be formed in southeast Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, while issuing an advisory to fishermen to return from the sea by November 9.

Also, widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days, IMD said.

A PTI report said the very heavy rainfall may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas. There is also a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.

The IMD’s director general, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said the intensity of the downpour is likely to be slightly less during the day after Chennai recorded heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

Speaking about the coming days, Mohapatra said, “A low-pressure area will be formed on November 9 in southeast Bay of Bengal. It will form into a depression towards the northwest and centralise at the north coast of Tamil Nadu on the morning of November 11.”

Hence, on November 10 and 11, Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, he said. “It will decrease on November 12 when this low-pressure area travels towards the west. The fishermen are advised to return by 9,” the senior IMD official said.

Meanwhile, chief minister MK Stalin distribute relief material and food to rain-hit citizens in Royapuram and harbour areas of Chennai earlier in the day.

 

