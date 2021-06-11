Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 21. All you need to know

Tamil Nadu on Friday extended the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown till June 21 on Friday but allowed a few concessions in a few districts following a drop in the number of positive cases in the state.

The state government allowed curbs to be relaxed in 27 districts. The state registered 15,759 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The state also reported 378 deaths taking the death toll to 28,906. Tamil Nadu has 174,802 active cases and has recorded 2.32 million cases so far. The tally of recovered people also increased to 2.12 million on Friday with 29,243 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Among the districts, Coimbatore has the highest number of active cases (18,600) followed by Tiruppur (17,498), Erode (12,520) and Salem (9,799). Capital Chennai ranks third in the number of active cases with 10,842 cases. Coimbatore also recorded 2,056 cases today while Chennai recorded 1,094 cases. The relaxations are not applicable to Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and 10 other districts due to high cases

Here are the list of restrictions and relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government:

State-run TASMAC can operate between 10pm to 5pm in 27 districts.

Chennai has also been brought under the ambit of these relaxations

Parks can reopen between 6am to 9am

Salons and spas can operate till 5pm without using air-conditioning

Essential services will be allowed to operate