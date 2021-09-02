Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu logs 1,509 new Covid cases
india news

Tamil Nadu logs 1,509 new Covid cases

Tamil Nadu saw 20 Covid-19 related deaths, one of them with no comorbidity, according to the state government bulletin
By Press Trust of India, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:05 AM IST
A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a special camp organized at the campus of Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women, in Madurai on Wednesday. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu’s active COVID-19 numbers further slipped on Wednesday, with the state recording 16,620 cases while 1,509 new infections were added.

The state saw 20 virus-related deaths, one of them with no comorbidity, or pre-existing health condition, according to a government bulletin.

Recoveries, at 1,719, outnumbered new infections, even as active cases stood at 16,620 on Wednesday, 230 infections lesser as compared to Tuesday.

While the cumulative covid positive cases were 26,16,381, the state has so far recorded 34,941 fatalities, the bulletin said.

As many as 25,64,820 people have been cured of the virus so far, including the 1,719 persons today.

Coimbatore (186), Chennai--177 and Erode at 137 reported the most number of new infections today. Theni recorded the lowest of four fresh cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sasikala meets Panneerselvam after four yrs, condoles his wife’s death

Conservationist assaulted by group in K’taka distt, 1 arrested: police

Madras HC reaffirms ‘queerphobia’, calls for revamp of medical education

Schools, more classes reopen across states
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP