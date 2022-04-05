Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu man spends 80,000 on marble statue to honour his dog
india news

Tamil Nadu man spends 80,000 on marble statue to honour his dog

Tamil Nadu man is also planning to build a temple for the dog in the future.
Statue of Muthu's late dog Tom (ANI)
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 12:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

While it is said that dogs are a man's bestfriend, a Tamil Nadu man proved it right. Muthu, an 82-year-old retired government employee has built a temple in the memory of his late dog named Tom in Sivaganga's Manamadurai. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Muthu said that he has affection more for his dog as compared to his child. "Tom was with me since 2010 but he died in 2021. My grandparents and father all were dog lovers," he said.

Muthu has spent 80,000 on the marble statue of his late dog, which was installed in January this year. According to his son Manoj Kumar, they are planning to build a temple for the dog in the future. He further informed that offerings are made to the dog's statue daily. “We offer food and garland the statue during auspicious days and every Friday,” said Manoj Kumar, son of Muthu.

Here are some glimpses of the statue:

 

 

Statue of Muthu's late dog (ANI)
Muthu and his son make offerings to their dog's statue (ANI)
Statue of Muthu's late dog
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. tamil nadu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP