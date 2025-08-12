Tamil Nadu poet’s ‘Lord Ram lost his mind’ remark sparks row; BJP reacts

A speech by a Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu on Lord Ram at a literary programme has sparked political controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing him of hurting Hindu sentiments. Vairamuthu sparks row with 'Lord Ram lost his mind’ remarks(Facebook/@VairamuthuOffl)

Speaking at an event where he received an award named after medieval Tamil poet Kambar, who authored the Tamil version of the epic Ramayana, Vairamuthu said Lord Ram “lost his mind” after separating from his wife, Goddess Sita.

Vairamuthu said, “After being separated from Sita, Ram lost his mind, not knowing what he was doing. Under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 84, an act committed by a person due to mental derangement or unsoundness of mind does not constitute an offence.”

"Kamban may not have known the law, but he knew society and the human mind," he said in the event with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in attendance.

"Ram is fully acquitted, forgiven – making Ram a human being, and Kamban divine," he added.

Reacting to the remarks, BJP leader CR Kesavan posted on X: “Vairamuthu Ramasamy is a disgusting repeat offender when it comes to insulting sacred Hindu deities and grossly abusing Hindu Dharma. Now Vairamuthu who ironically in his name has 'Rama' perversely misinterpreting the Kamba Ramayana has called Lord Rama mentally unstable.”

In a strong worded post, he further added, “Vairamuthu went on to sickly misinterpret Kamba Ramayanam stating Lord Rama had lost his sanity so he can’t be incriminated as per IPC 84. (defence of legal insanity). Vairamuthu is a disgrace and he needs to immediately apologise to the crores of devotees of Lord Rama and Hindu Dharma.”