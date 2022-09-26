Tamil Nadu Police warn culprits of action under NSA after attacks on BJP, RSS leaders

Following multiple attacks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in Tamil Nadu in the backdrop of arrests of Popular Front of India (PFI) members, the state police on Sunday warned that those involved in disturbing public peace would be booked under the National Security Act.

Multiple petrol bomb attacks were reported on premises of BJP, RSS leaders since Thursday — the day the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 11 PFI members, including office-bearers, as part of a nationwide operation.The attacks were reported across Coimbatore, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Erode and Tambaram.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, state Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu said at least 250 suspects have been interrogated in connection with the attacks so far.

“Some of the criminals who threw the kerosene bottle have been arrested. They are being actively investigated. Their two-wheelers have been confiscated,” Babu said.

“We are issuing a warning that the culprits involved in such criminal acts which disturb the public peace will be arrested under the National Security Act,” the DGP added.

On Sunday, 3,500 police officers were deployed on duty in Coimbatore and intensive checking of vehicles was underway. Divisions of the RAF, two divisions of the State Commando Force and two divisions of the Special Task Force are part of the operations in the city and additional director of police (law and order), P Thamaraikannan, camped there to oversee the situation.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 29-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly setting fire to multiple vehicles and the office of a BJP leader in Dindigul on the night of September 23. “The main accused Sikander, 29, has been arrested (on Sunday). Investigations will start soon on who is behind these attacks,” said inspector general of police, Asra Garg.

Garg added that police forces are providing protection to residences, offices and business establishments of several potential targets they have identified. “We have provided guards for protection and two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrolling is also being done,” said Garg.

“Highest level of important is being given to this issue and parallel DSPs are engaging with certain groups to prevent these illegal and violent activities,” the IGP added.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday quoting 19 instances of attacks. In his letter, he also stated that chief minister MK Stalin has not issued a statement condemning the petrol bomb attacks yet. “Petrol Bomb, Damaging private property have become the norm for anti- national forces which DMK government is finding hard to reign them in,” Annamalai wrote.

The government has not reacted on this issue so far but chief secretary Irai Anbu held a meeting with officials and police officers on Saturday to discuss the situation.

On Thursday, the NIA raided the PFI’s Tamil Nadu headquarters in Chennai and residences of its office-bearers across the state, and arrested 11 workers over allegations of terror funding. The arrests had led to several protests across the state. Police had detained several workers and later released them.