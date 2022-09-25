In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, petrol bombs hurled at RSS member’s residence. Video

Three petrol bombs were hurled at the residence of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member - MS Krishnan - in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Saturday. This was after an RSS functionary’s residence was attacked in a similar manner in the Tambaram district near Chennai in early hours but no damage was done.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident: Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner on petrol bomb hurled at the house of an RSS member in Madurai



The latest incident happened at the Mel Anuppanadi housing board area in Madurai and was captured in a CCTV footage. The video shows a person running towards the house and throwing three petrol bombs. His accomplice was nearby on a two wheeler and both fled soon after. The CCTV footage shows the timestamp of 7:38 p.m.

Investigation is going on into the incident. "Three petrol bombs were thrown at RSS member house and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident," Shanmugam, Madurai South's assistant commissioner, told news agency ANI.

RSS member Krishnan and BJP Madurai district president Suseendran have also filed a complaint with the Keerathurai Police.

"I have been working in an RSS unit for the last 45 years. Around 7 pm we did puja at my house with about 65 people. Then I heard a noise outside and when I came out, my car was on fire. Last year in 2014 police gave protection to me due to danger to my life but the police protection was withdrawn in 2021. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the petrol bomb hurled at my house. They assured to arrest the accused by tonight," said Krishnan.

District BJP president Suseedran also raised concern about the growing attacks on RSS members.

"In the last two days, houses of more than 20 people have been attacked. The DMK and its allies have not expressed any condemnation against this incident. But they only need Hindu votes. They (DMK and alliance party') did not come forward to voice the atrocities against Hindus. Soon there will be a change of government in Tamil Nadu. If the police delay in arresting the accused, the protest will continue till the arrest of the accused," said Suseendran.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu unit of the party has written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah, highlighting the increasing attacks against BJP and RSS functionaries in recent times. These attacks have come up at a time when National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a number of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders after raiding several locations in 15 states across the country.

