PFI raids by NIA, ED: 93 locations, 15 states, 300 officers and 45 arrests

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday launched multiple raids across 15 states in a massive crackdown on suspected terror-funding activities involving the Popular Front of India or PFI. A total of 45 people, including PFI chairman OMA Salam, were arrested. The NIA has earlier investigated over a dozen cases linked to PFI in which 355 persons have been charge-sheeted and 46 convicted.

> Total 93 locations raided in these 15 states

The NIA carried out searches at 93 locations in15 states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. Earlier this month, the NIA had raided 38 locations in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh and seized digital devices, documents, weapons, and ₹8.31 lakh cash.

> Maximum raids in Kerala

39 locations were raided in Kerala, followed by 16 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Karnataka and seven in Andhra Pradesh. Four locations were also raided in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. In Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the NIA raids were conducted at two locations each. Searches were conducted at one location in each in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Manipur.

> 300 officers involved

Director general of the NIA supervised the operation which included around 300 officers.

> Searches conducted in 5 FIRs

These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA.

> Total 45 arrested in five FIRs

A total of 45 people were arrested. While 19 accused have been arrested from Kerala, 11 have been arrested from Tamil Nadu, seven from Karnataka, four from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, 1 each from UP and Telangana. Those taken in custody on Thursday include several PFI top leaders and office bearers.

> 355 people were chargesheeted earlier

The NIA has earlier investigated over a dozen cases linked to PFI in which 355 persons have been chargesheeted and 46 have already been convicted.

The PFI’s formation was announced in 2006 in Bengaluru. It has since spread to Manipur, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. PFI also has a strong presence in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

