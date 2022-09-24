Home / Cities / Petrol bombs hurled at residence of RSS member in Tamil Nadu: Report

Petrol bombs hurled at residence of RSS member in Tamil Nadu: Report

Published on Sep 24, 2022 01:28 PM IST

On Friday, another report of a petrol bomb being hurled at a RSS office in Kerala’s Kannur had come up.

 RSS functionary Seetharaman on whose house petrol bombs were hurled.(ANI)
ByNisha Anand

In Tamil Nadu, petrol bombs were hurled at the residence of a RSS member - Seetharaman - at Chitlapakkam in Tambaram near Chennai in early hours of Saturday, officials said. The Tambaram police is making efforts to catch hold of unidentified miscreants who threw the petrol bombs.

Reportedly, no major damage was done as the residents woke up on time and doused the fire after which they called the police officials. “At around 4 am, we heard a loud sound and saw fire outside. We thought it to be a short circuit but it wasn't the case. We doused the fire and called police officials. They got the footage of the accused,’ news agency ANI reported, quoting Seetharaman.

On Friday, another report of a petrol bomb being hurled at a RSS office in Kerala’s Kannur had come up. The bomb was hurled during the protest against the arrest of the Popular Front of India's state leaders.

Also Read | Meticulous NIA raid execution leaves Islamist PFI in disarray

Following the arrest of Popular Front of India leaders after a country wide raid across 15 states by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the outfit had organised several protests. Incidents of stone pelting and attacks on vehicles including public buses were reported.

Earlier PFI had condemned the raids by NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that it will "never surrender", adding that the agency’s claims are aimed at "creating an atmosphere of terror."

(With inputs from ANI)

Story Saved
×
