Tamil Nadu rain: Are schools, colleges closed in Chennai tomorrow?

Incessant rains continued to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, and weather forecasters predict that heavy to very heavy rainfall will persist in the region for the next two days. Residential neighbourhoods and roads were left waterlogged with knee-deep water, and public transport services were majorly impacted today. People use a boat on a flooded street to reach safer place during heavy rains in Chennai (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of the state with warnings for "very heavy rainfall" on October 17 and 18. Schools, colleges and government institutions were shut on Wednesday owing to the heavy rains in parts of southern India, including Chennai, Bengaluru and districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The worst-hit cities due to the rain are Chennai and Bengaluru, with heavy transport congestion, long-drawn power cuts and flight delays.

On Wednesday, the state governments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh ordered private schools and colleges to remain closed and conduct online classes. Given the red alert issued by IMD for the next two days, it is likely that the same will continue this week.

Are schools, and colleges closed tomorrow?

Bengaluru: According to the recent IMD update, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for coastal, north interior and south interior parts of Karnataka till October 18. While no official announcement has been made yet, schools and colleges will likely continue to remain closed tomorrow, October 17.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government has the "strength" to manage the situation and "set right" the issues that have cropped up due to the rains.

Chennai: Heavy rains have been lashing Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu for the past two days, disrupting daily life. IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on October 17, with the likelihood of thunderstorms in Chennai. There is a high chance that educational institutes will remain closed in Chennai tomorrow, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday took stock of the rain situation in the state capital amid incessant downpours. Stalin inspected and monitored the rain-affected area in Chennai.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced school holidays, as well as college closure for Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, and Prakasam districts for Wednesday and Thursday. The educational institutes in these areas will remain closed on October 17.

(With inputs from PTI)