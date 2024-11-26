Tamil Nadu rains: 7 NDRF teams deployed amid IMD warnings; Several schools closed tomorrow

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring regions on Tuesday.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression over Bay of Bengal has transformed into a deep depression, and is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, November 27. Commuters move through flooded roads as heavy rains lash Chennai and other Tamil Nadu regions. (PTI)

The incessant rains in the southern state led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas, including the OMR Road.

Chennai and nearby regions of Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam, were among the many places that received heavy rains on Tuesday.

Amid all the weather warnings, Aavin, a state-run dairy supplier, said it has taken all necessary steps to ensure unhindered milk supply to the people, PTI reported. It also announced that eight of its Aavin parlours in Chennai will remain open 24x7.

IMD warnings

According to the IMD bulletin, depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday.

"It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27," it said.

Additionally, the weather office issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam for November 26.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Puducherry on Tuesday.

IMD has also issued a red alert for two districts on November 27, placing Chennai under yellow alert from November 27 to 29. Other neighbouring districts have also been placed under orange alerts till November 30.

CM Stalin chairs high-level meet

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting to review the precautionary measures and deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force to the affected regions.

Stalin reviewed the action plan to handle the situation. District collectors and IAS officials, who have been monitoring and coordinating rain-related tasks, were present at the meeting with the chief minister.

Collectors informed CM Stalin that necessary arrangements, including enough number of relief camps and medical camps, were made and put on standby.

The chief minister told officials that relief centres must be "ready with all amenities" and people should be evacuated from low-lying areas beforehand.

Present at the meeting chaired by CM Stalin, were KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam along with other top state officials.

Additionally, the state and district-level emergency operation centres are functioning round the clock, 24x7.

7 NDRF teams deployed

As many as seven teams from the 4th Batallion of the NDRF, including two canine units (30 rescuers per unit), have been mobilized across Tamil Nadu because of the rainfall alert from the weather office, ANI reported.

The NDRF teams will be deployed in Karaikal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Schools closed

Holidays for schools and colleges have been declared by authorities in several districts, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, ANI reported.

In neighbouring Puducherry as well, a holiday has been declared for all government and private schools on November 27. Puducherry Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam said that all government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry as well as Karaikal will also be on holiday on Wednesday.

(with inputs from agencies)