Home / India News / Tamil Nadu reports 1,449 new Covid cases, 16 fresh deaths
india news

Tamil Nadu reports 1,449 new Covid cases, 16 fresh deaths

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:42 AM IST
A total of 146,735 samples were tested for Covid in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 47,745,420. (ANI)
By Press Trust of India, Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 1,449 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,671,411, while 16 deaths took the toll to 35,682.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,548 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 2,618,980 leaving 16,749 active infections, a health department bulletin said. Three districts comprised the majority of new infections with Chennai accounting for 179 cases, Coimbatore 151, Chengalpet 113, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Four districts reported below 10 cases each, while there were no fresh deaths in 27 districts.

A total of 146,735 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 47,745,420. Three of the deceased did not have any co-morbidity or pre existing illness, the bulletin said

