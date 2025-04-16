The Waqf Board has claimed a village with 60 families in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore saying that the land belongs to it since 1955 and has asked the residents to pay rental. Following this, the residents have approached the government and said that they have been living there for generations, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu residents issued notice to pay rent for living on Waqf land

The development took place days after the Waqf (Amendment) Act was enforced on April 5 with the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government strongly opposing its passage.

The Syed Ali Sultan Shah Dargah in Virinchipuram has issued the notice to 60 families in Kattukollai village in Vellore. “Most of them are joint families and there are about 150 of them. They have occupied around 5 acres out of the 6.5 acres of Waqf land,” F Syed Sadam, the mutawalli (administrator) of the dargah told HT speaking from Vellore.

“The remaining land has been rented out to commercial properties who have been paying us,” Sadam said, adding that their records showed that the land belongs to the Waqf from 1955, but the government district records could show an older date.

When asked why then the notice was issued to the residents only recently before the law was enforced, Sadam said that he had taken over from his father, Syed Farooz after his death as a hereditary mutawalli three years ago and is continuing what his father started. “Most of the families occupied this land in the 1990s which is when my father had first asked them to pay rent for the land,” Sadam said. “Before that, it was just agricultural land. But, there was no progress, so my father met officials in this connection. After I took over, I approached the CEO of the Waqf Board and the officials, and now I have begun to speak to the residents but they are not ready to pay,” he said, adding that though the rentals have not been fixed, he is seeking arrears from 1955.

The issue came to light after functionaries of the Hindu Munnani took the villagers to the Vellore district collector’s office. “The district administration has issued documents for the land saying that it is owned by the government,” Praveen Kumar, a functionary of Hindu Munnani told news agency ANI. “We don’t believe the claims by the Waqf Board.”

The district collector VR Subbulaxmi told HT that six residents met her twice over the issue on April 11 and April 15 with a petition. “The district revenue officer is inquiring about the issue and it will take some time,” Subbulaxmi said.