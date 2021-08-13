Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu: Stalin's 1st budget reduces petrol price by 3 per litre
india news

Tamil Nadu: Stalin's 1st budget reduces petrol price by 3 per litre

Tamil Nadu budget: Government employees in the state will get maternity leave for a year.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Tamil Nadu finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan presents the state budget in Assembly, in Chennai.(PTI)

The DMK government will face a deficit of 1,160 crore a year, as the state government announced a major relief by reducing the petrol price by 3 per litre in the first budget of MK Stalin's government. 

"Tamil Nadu has 2.6 cores of people using two-wheelers. 3 is reduced in petrol by the Tamil Nadu government. Because of this government will face a 1,160 crores deficit," said finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. This is being seen as a masterstroke by Stalin at a time when fuel price is burning a hole in the pocket of the middle-class people across the country.

Climate change was another important sector that got a huge outlay of 500 crore in the budget. Stalin's poll promise of providing a monthly amount of 1,000 to women members was also taken into account.

Here are the top highlights of Stalin's first budget

> Petrol price to become cheaper in the state by 3 per litre.

> 703 crore granted as subsidy for free bus travel for women.

> Chief Minister's Insurance Scheme will be implemented from this year at a cost of 1,046 crore.

> Chennai will get three new flyovers. Efforts will be taken to make Chennai poster-free.

> Maternity leave period extended to 12 months from 9 months.

> Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 will be completed by 2025.

> 3,800 crore for rural housing.

> 1,725 crore has been allocated for theMGR lunch scheme for the year 2021-22.

DMK government's first budget after coming to power in May was also the first paperless budget in the history of Tamil Nadu.

(With agency inputs)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu news petrol price mk stalin
TRENDING NEWS

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle

Wedding photographer falls into pool, bride’s reaction is everything. Watch

75th Independence Day: Ashwini Vaishnaw posts pic of postal stamp issued in 1947

Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP