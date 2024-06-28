Tamil Nadu to establish international airport in Hosur, says CM Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government will set up an international airport in Hosur city to cater to the increasing industrial needs in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, and ensure the overall socio-economic development of the two regions, chief minister MK Stalin announced on Thursday. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government will set up an international airport in Hosur city to cater to the increasing industrial needs in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts. (PTI)

Speaking in the state assembly, Stalin said the airport in Hosur, Krishnagiri, will be built on 2,000 acres of land and will be capable of handling 30 million passengers every year.

“I am pleased to announce in this House that an international airport will be set up on 2,000 acres of land in Hosur, capable of handling 30 million passengers per annum,” the chief minister said, as he made the announcement under rule 110 in the Assembly.

Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Legislative Rules allows a minister to make a statement on a matter of public importance with the consent of the speaker, and does not permit a debate at the time it is made.

Stalin’s announcement was lauded by various political parties in the assembly.

Hosur is situated close to the Karnataka border, and while it is more than 300 kilometres away from Chennai, it is only around 80 kilometres away from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

Senior Tamil Nadu officials said the airport would propel growth in both states, and increase connectivity to business hubs and industrial clusters such as Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur and Coimbatore, with administrators hoping that the development would also propel the city’s progress as an IT hub.

The chief minister said that after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power in 2021, the southern state made rapid progress in all sectors and moved up to numero uno position in India in the Export Preparedness Index for 2022.

“Tamil Nadu is India’s leading state in exports of motor vehicles, ancillaries, leather goods and electronics. From being at the bottom in 2020 in the ranking of states for industrial growth, Tamil Nadu has now become a top performing state,” he said, adding that efforts were on to transform the state into a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.

Hosur has been attracting several investments in the electronics and electric vehicle manufacturing sector since the last few years, Stalin said. The state government has been implementing various projects to improve the infrastructure and accordingly, a new master plan for Hosur is nearing completion, he added.

“Hence, the government considers it necessary to establish an airport in Hosur to help the overall socio-economic development of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri regions,” he said.

He also announced that a modern library-cum-knowledge centre will be built in Tiruchirappalli, a city on the banks of the river Cauvery, and it will be named after late chief minister M Karunanidhi.

(With PTI inputs)