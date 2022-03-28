Tamil Nadu transgender woman reinstated after gender affirmation surgery

CHENNAI: J Dakshayani, 30, who quit as a panchayat secretary in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district in 2015 and underwent a gender affirmation surgery, has been reinstated. Thiruvallur district collector Alby John said Dakshayani is the state’s first transgender person to occupy the post.

Dakshayani, who was earlier known as Santhanaraj, earlier petitioned the government for her reinstatement saying she had to quit her job and leave her home because she could no longer pretend.

John called Dakshayani’s reinstatement on Friday a decision in the right direction and a gender-sensitive one. He added her long absence from work was due to the physical and mental challenges associated with the transformation. “We hope this would be a small step in making a more gender-sensitive society and also inspire more transgender people to be employed in government as well as private enterprises.”

Dhakshayani joined Koduveli panchayat as the secretary at 19 in 2010 and worked for five years before leaving her home and job. “I had no freedom. I had hidden who I was for my family’s honour,” Dakshayani said.

Dhakshayani, who was born in remote Annambedu village, said there was no one to talk to while she was growing up. “I joined the job as a man. I struggled all the while but there came a point when I could no longer pretend. My hormones and body were changing. So, I just left.”

Dhakshayani joined the transgender community and underwent the surgery in Chennai in 2017. She later lived in Mumbai and Nepal, did odd jobs in temples and learnt astrology before returning to Chennai in 2019. “It was during Covid-19 when a family friend got in touch and told me that my family was looking for me.”

Dhakshayani’s mother and siblings accepted her. She said she worked in a private firm in Chennai for six months but faced discrimination due to her identity. “So, I decided to approach the government to get my old job back.”

In 2021, she petitioned the government and got reinstated a year later. “This is a job I am experienced in and I am good at. And so far, the team seems affectionate, supportive, and aware,” Dakshayani said.

Dakshayani’s job involves liaising with the government and civil society about the government’s schemes. She collates data as well as assesses and collects property, water, and professional taxes. “It is full and full public work and I hope through my role people can begin accepting transgender people. The government should offer more opportunities for transgender people so that our community can live with dignity.”

