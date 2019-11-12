Tamil Nadu youth dies while saving brother from toxic fumes in an upscale Chennai Mall septic tank

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:13 IST

Hazards associated with manual scavenging led to another tragedy in Tamil Nadu, when a 25-year-old youth died after inhaling toxic fumes from a septic tank at a Chennai mall. He had entered the tank to save his brother, who, too, had nearly choked on the fumes.

Police said Arun Kumar rushed inside the tank after watching his 20-year old brother, Ranjithkumar, suffocate. Arun and his younger brother were tasked along with three others to clean the septic tank at Express Avenue mall in Royappettah area of the capital city.

“Though Arun saved his brother, he asphyxiated after inhaling enormous amount of the deadly gases and died on the spot,” said an inquiry officer.

Investigations have thus far revealed that a contractor named Dhandapani had illegally hired the youth for the job. Police didn’t say if the management of the mall was also being probed.

“Once inquiries are complete, we will initiate further proceedings including filing of an FIR,” said a police officer with the local police station.

Arun Kumar’s body has been sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A recent Central government report said Tamil Nadu topped the country in manual scavenging deaths with about 144 fatalities since 1993.