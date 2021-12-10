Tamil Nadu: YouTuber arrested for his tweet on helicopter crash

Controversial Youtuber Maridhas (who goes by his first name) was arrested in Madurai for his alleged insinuating tweets on a helicopter crash that left India’s chief of defence staff and 12 others dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maridhas from his Twitter handle @maridhasanswers had tweeted in Tamil that Tamil Nadu under the DMK rule was becoming another Kashmir. The tweet has been deleted since.

The Madurai superintendent of police, Prem Anand Sinha, confirmed that Maridhas has been arrested under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(2) (making statements with intent to cause public mischief, fear, alarm among public) of the Indian Penal Code.

When police were taking away Maridhas, there were protestors who raised slogans against police and two people were seen carrying BJP flags.

Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling with his wife and other senior officers when their aircraft crashed in a forest in Tamil Nadu, killing all but one soldier aboard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}