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Tamil Nadu: YouTuber ‘Savakku’ Shankar walks out of jail

YouTuber "Savukku" Shankar was released from jail after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government revoked his detention, expressing hope for welfare schemes.

Published on: May 23, 2026 06:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chennai
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YouTuber “Savukku” Shankar was formally released from jail on Friday after the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government revoked his detention issued during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazagham regime.

YouTuber “Savukku” Shankar was formally released from jail on Friday after the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government revoked his detention issued during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazagham regime.

While Shankar has been booked and arrested in multiple cases over the years by the DMK government, he was last arrested on April 8 for jumping the interim medical bail granted in December 2025.

After his release, Shankar expressed hope that the new TVK government would complete its five year term and implement various welfare schemes for the people of the southern state.

In the order issued on May 19, Vijay-led government said Shankar must be released forthwith as there is no sufficient cause unless he has been detained under other law or is serving any sentence having been convicted by any court.

“The advisory board has expressed its unanimous opinion that there is no sufficient cause for the detention of A Shankar Alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar,” the order said.

He continued that the media freedom would be strong under a coalition government in Tamil Nadu and “I believe and wish that the media will function excellently under the CM Vijay’s regime.”

“TVK’s victory has transcended across money, caste, religion and age,” he added.

 
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