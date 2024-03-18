 Tamilisai resigns as Telangana governor and Puducherry LG, to contest LS polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tamilisai resigns as Telangana governor and Puducherry LG, to contest LS polls

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Mar 18, 2024 12:16 PM IST

Tamilisai Soundararajan sent her resignation to President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday morning following discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party national leadership

Telangana governor and lieutenant governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from her posts on Monday amid reports that she would be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu or Puducherry.

Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)
Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

Soundararajan sent her resignation to President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday morning following discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national leadership, said a Raj Bhavan official.

“She has been asked (by the BJP leadership) to prepare for contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu or Puducherry,” the official quoted above said.

The official said Soundararajan took the decision after informing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had stayed put in Raj Bhavan on Saturday night. She expressed her desire to return to active politics by fighting the Lok Sabha elections.

“In all probability, she might contest from Puducherry, Chennai (central) or Tuthukudi. She will take a final call after getting clearance from the BJP national leadership,” the official added.

Earlier in February, Soundararajan, who was the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president before being sent to Telangana as the governor, expressed her desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Puducherry but said it was up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to decide her role.

“My desire is to be a people’s representative, but I will abide by the decision of the Prime Minister and the home minister,” she told reporters at Puducherry on completing three years as the lieutenant governor.

She said she would prefer Puducherry, as she always felt it was her hometown.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

News / India News / Tamilisai resigns as Telangana governor and Puducherry LG, to contest LS polls
