Tanker Jag Laadki carrying crude oil from UAE docks at Gujarat’s Mundra Port

Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki docked at Gujarat’s Mundra Port on Wednesday, carrying approximately 80,886 metric tonnes of Murban crude oil from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid heightened tensions in West Asia, where the US-Israel attack on Iran has escalated into a regional conflict and disrupted critical supply chains. The tanker departed from the UAE’s Fujairah port on March 15.

The tanker departed from the UAE’s Fujairah port on March 15, a day after the terminal was attacked. Officials said the ship and its 22 Indian seafarers escaped unharmed and navigated safely through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical choke point for global energy shipments, which has been blockaded as a result of the conflict.

On Tuesday, oil loading at Fujairah was at least partly halted after a third attack in four days triggered a fire at the export terminal. Fujairah is one of the few ports from which oil can be shipped without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, India-flagged Shivalik reached the Mundra port on the west coast via Hormuz following diplomatic efforts for a safe passage to the tankers. A second vessel, MT Nanda Devi, carrying liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, reached India’s west coast after safely transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid growing shortages of the cooking fuel that 333 million Indian households rely on.

India imports most of its crude and gas supplies from Gulf nations. An LPG shortage has hit industrial consumers and restaurants, with the government prioritising gas distribution for domestic users.