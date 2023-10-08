Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan begins 4-day visit to India

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan begins 4-day visit to India

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 08, 2023 07:59 PM IST

The presidential visit from Tanzania to India is taking place after a span of more than eight years.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday began a four-day visit to India with an aim to bolster bilateral relations.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan being welcomed on her arrival, in New Delhi on Sunday(ANI)

On Monday, Hassan is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Giving a fresh impetus to India-Tanzania ties. President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania arrives on a State Visit to India. This is her first visit to India since the assumption of the office of President," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on X after Hassan's arrival.

The Tanzanian president will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10.

Hassan will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday morning and thereafter, she will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Modi.

