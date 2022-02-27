Tanzania’s Kili and Neema Paul find mention in PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat. Here’s why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked citizens to make lip-sync videos of popular regional songs as part of ongoing celebrations of India's 75 years of freedom. Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, PM Modi mentioned Tanzania's Kili Paul and his sister Neema, who have a massive following on Instagram for their lip sync videos on popular Indian songs. Lauding the sibling duo, the Prime Minister said, Paul and Neema have "shown passion for Indian music."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am grateful to them. Just like them, how about our kids doing the same... Like Kannada students lip-syncing in the Kashmiri language," PM Modi added.

"I urge everyone, especially kids from different states to make lip-syncing videos of popular songs (from a state different from theirs)," PM Modi said. "We will redefine 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, great India)," he added.

Paul and his sister Neema shot to fame after their lip-sync video on the song 'Raatan Lambiyan' went viral on social media last year. Since then, the duo has made several lip-syncing videos on various songs including Hindi, Haryanavi and Punjabi languages.

They also made a lip-sync video on Lata Mangeshkar's song ‘Jaane Kya Baat Hai’ as a tribute to the late singer. This video immediately went viral on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, the Indian High Commission in Tanzania also honoured internet sensations for their videos.

After being felicitated by Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania, Paul took to his Instagram handle and shared photographs from his recent visit to the Indian Embassy's office.

Presently, their Instagram page has more than 2.5 million followers. Several celebrities including Richa Chadha, Gul Panag, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others also follow their content on the social media app.