Targeting Akhilesh Yadav over nepotism, PM Modi cites example of Nitish Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar while targeting the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over "nepotism" and “fake socialism”. In an interview with news agency ANI, PM Modi said that the real socialist leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes never laid thrust upon their families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am for the society. When I say fake socialism, it is 'parivarvad'. Do you see Lohia's family anywhere, he was a socialist; do you see the family of George Fernandes, he was also a Samajwadi. Nitish Babu, he is working with us, he is also a socialist. Do you see his family?" he asked rhetorically.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been consistently targeting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over dynastic politics and nepotism. On allegations of BJP accommodating second and third-generation dynastic leaders, the Prime Minister said there is a difference between one or two people from a family getting tickets and all important political positions going to a particular family in the party.

"The family runs the party, this is a big danger to democracy. The family-run parties are the biggest enemy of democracy as it negates the basic norms. Their goal is to save family whether there is any benefit of the country" he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As UP begins 1st phase polling, PM Modi urges voters to keep state riot-free

PM Modi's interview was aired a day before on all news channels, triggering criticism from opposition leaders over alleged model code of conduct violation. Congress MP Manickam said that the Election Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for giving an interview a day before polling in Gujarat assembly elections, accusing the election body of “double standards”.

"Why @ECISVEEP silent now ? EC issued showcause notice to @RahulGandhi ji for giving an interview a day before polling in Gujarat. That was violation of model code. Modi sahib gave interview a day before polling in UP," the Congress MP tweeted. “Will ECI give notice to him ? Or Why double standards?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}