'Tarikh pe tarikh': Farmer leader accuses govt of dragging things

The farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws for more than seven weeks, have said the government is dragging things so that they get tired and leave the protest site.

"For almost two months, we are suffering and dying in cold weather. The government is giving us 'tarikh pe tarikh' and are dragging things so that we get tired and leave the place. This is their conspiracy," said Hannan Mollah, general secretary, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Nine rounds have taken place to resolve the deadlock between the farmers and the government, but no resolution has come out yet. While the farmers want repeal of the law, the government has categorically ruled that out and want farmers to suggest amendments to the existing laws which can be discussed.

Mollah had said on Saturday that the protesters have never said no to dialogue but did not have much hope as the intention of the government is "anti-farmer".

"If the government wants to engage in further dialogue, we will go. But, we don't have much hope. The intention of the government is anti-farmer, negative and there is a mindset to cater to the corporates. Our issue will not be settled by amendments. We are against the objectives of the laws," he had said.

Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit said on Saturday that the government is giving "step-motherly treatment" to the protesting farmers.

"Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become counterproductive as the farmers know how to withdraw support to the BJP-led government," he said while talking to reporters.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting near Delhi against three farm laws since late November and have held nine rounds of talks with the government so far. The next round of talks is scheduled for January 19.

