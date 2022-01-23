Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taslima says her surrogacy tweets have nothing to do with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Taslima said surrogacy is only possible because there are poor women. The author also questioned whether women who become mothers through surrogacy have the same feelings for their ‘readymade babies’. 
Taslima Nasreen created a row on Saturday by calling surrogate children ‘readymade babies’. 
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A day after Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen kicked up a storm on Twitter through her different opinion on surrogacy, the author on Sunday clarified that her opinion, which is against the practice of surrogacy, has nothing to do with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who became parents via surrogacy a day before. "I love the couple," Taslima said. 

Calling surrogate children readymade babies, Taslima drew ire on social media and many social media users pointed out that it is insensitive. Taslima contended that her opposition is from a different point of view. 

Unless rich women also become surrogate mothers, the writer said she would not accept the idea of surrogacy, as otherwise, it is just an exploitation of poor women, she said. "I won't accept surrogacy until rich women become surrogate mom. I won't accept burqa until men wear it out of love. I won't accept prostitution until male prostitutions are built and men wait for female customers. Otherwise surrogacy, burqa, prostitution are just exploitation of women and poor," Taslima wrote.

Taslima put out her controversial opinion on surrogacy following the announcement of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Friday night that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

In her tweets, Taslima did not refer to Priyanka Chopra and asked how do these mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogact. "Do they have the same feelins for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?" she wrote.

In surrogacy, the egg is fertilised by the sperm of the donors and the embryo is then planted in the womb of the surrogate mother.

"Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego," Taslima wrote.

