News / India News / Tata and Airbus join hands for helicopter production in India

Tata and Airbus join hands for helicopter production in India

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jan 26, 2024 03:08 PM IST

India's Tata and France's Airbus sign agreement to manufacture civilian helicopters in India.

India's Tata group and France's Airbus have signed an agreement to manufacture civilian helicopters "with a significant indigenous and localisation component", India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Students from the University of Stuttgart visit an Airbus H145M helicopter at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2023.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Students from the University of Stuttgart visit an Airbus H145M helicopter at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2023.(REUTERS)

The agreement was signed during French president Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India, he said.

Foreign secretary Kwatra, announcing key outcomes of the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French president in Jaipur last night, also said India and France have firmed up a defence industrial partnership roadmap. He added that this would provide for co-development and co-production of key military hardware and platforms and facilitate technology collaboration in a range of areas including space, land warfare, cyberspace and artificial intelligence.

At a media briefing Friday, Kwatra said the India-France defence industrial roadmap would also facilitate cooperation in areas of robotics, autonomous vehicles and cyber defence.

He said an MoU was sealed between New Space India Ltd and France's Arianespace for cooperation in satellite launches.

Modi and Macron also deliberated on the conflict in Gaza and its various dimensions including that of terrorism and humanitarian aspects, Kwatra said.

The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on the evolving security situation in the Red Sea including the potential disruptions and actual developments, he said.

Macron began his two-day trip to India with a visit to Jaipur.

The French president was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path on Friday.

Follow Us On