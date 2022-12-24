These passengers can reschedule, cancel Air India fog-hit flights for free

To minimise the impact of fog-related flight disruptions, Air India on Saturday said it will proactively reach out to passengers and provide them the option to reschedule or cancel their impacted flights free of cost.

The Tatas-owned airline has launched the 'FogCare' initiative to mitigate the impact of disruptions due to fog on passengers, and it will be initially for the flights departing from and arriving at Delhi airport.

The initiative is to proactively reach out to passengers whose flights have been badly impacted and are likely to be cancelled during periods of fog. Such passengers can decide whether to travel to the airport or not, and avoid the inconvenience of long waits.

They will have the option to reschedule or cancel their impacted flights at no extra cost.

In a release, the airline said the effort will also help in easing congestion at the airports.

"Customer-friendly e-mails, calls, and SMS with flight-specific advisories will be sent to passengers on impacted flights, giving them easy options to minimise inconvenience due to fog-related disruptions," it said.

According to Air India, it is also ensuring adequate availability of aircraft, pilots, maintenance, and cabin crew to be able to deal with fog-related exigencies. "With a fully trained cockpit crew, that is equipped with the capability to operate in low visibility conditions through the CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS), Air India has geared up to minimise disruption due to fog," the release said.