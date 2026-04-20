TCS Nashik case ‘mastermind’ Nida Khan's bail hearing likely today: What we know so far

Hearing for the bail plea of Nida Khan, the alleged absconding 'mastermind' in the religious conversion and sexual harassment case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik facility, is set to take place on Monday, April 20.

After the initial reports of the case, a spokesperson from TCS condemned the incident and stated that the firm has a "zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion.(REUTERS/Representational)

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The 26-year-old, who is one of eight accused in the case pertaining to alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion at the BPO in Nashik, moved the Nashik Sessions Court for anticipatory bail on Saturday.

The remaining seven accused have been arrested. However, Khan evaded law enforcement authorities—a detail her family has denied, saying she is not absconding.

TCS Nashik has suspended all eight accused, including Nida Khan.

What we know about Nida Khan

Nida Khan joined the BPO in Nashik in December 2021, but not as a Human Resources employee. She worked at the TCS facility as a telecaller and was not among the senior staff.

She was raised and educated in Nashik and holds a degree in commerce. She is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Business Administration through correspondence while working, HT reported earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} Khan's family said she got married last year and moved to Mumbai with her husband this year. She was working at the BPO's Malad office. Her family also told Hindustan Times that Nida is expecting her first child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khan's family said she got married last year and moved to Mumbai with her husband this year. She was working at the BPO's Malad office. Her family also told Hindustan Times that Nida is expecting her first child. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Initially, Nida and her family believed that the case involved another woman with the same name. But ever since they realised that it was indeed her, the family has been experiencing mental trauma. What is Nida Khan accused of? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, Nida and her family believed that the case involved another woman with the same name. But ever since they realised that it was indeed her, the family has been experiencing mental trauma. What is Nida Khan accused of? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nida Khan is among the eight names accused of sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion involving Hindu girls at a TCS-linked BPO office in Nashik. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nida Khan is among the eight names accused of sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion involving Hindu girls at a TCS-linked BPO office in Nashik. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have labelled Nida as the "mastermind" behind the alleged conversions.

“My daughter has not done any of these things. She simply went to work every day and got into trouble just for saying hello and goodbye to people,” Nida’s father claimed while speaking to HT.

Nida Khan claimed to be pregnant in her anticipatory bail plea, which was filed on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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Soon after Nida Khan's name emerged as the accused, the police have been on a hunt to trace her. Her exact whereabouts remain unclear amid the ongoing investigation, with law enforcement authorities intensifying their search for Nida Khan.

ALSO READ | Nashik ‘absconding mastermind’ Nida Khan was suspended from TCS: What suspension letter said

Police said she is absconding, adding that they are trying to trace her movements through technical surveillance and field operations.

Nida Khan's husband was also taken into custody within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police station during the probe, a police statement said.

"It has been observed that the mobile phones of both the accused and her relatives were switched off. The search for the accused, Nida Khan, is currently ongoing," the statement added.

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Khan's husband told the police that she was staying at a relative's place, but when officers arrived, the house was locked.

In her anticipatory bail plea, Nida Khan has claimed to be pregnant -- a claim that has previously been backed by her family.

Khan's defence lawyers, Rahul Kasliwal and Baba Sayyed, said the court is expected to hear her anticipatory bail application on Monday. Kaliswal also said, "She has been falsely implicated in the case. She does not have any record of any kind of criminal activity."

TCS Nashik case

In the TCS Nashik case, the police have registered nine FIRs against eight employees of the BPO, including one against Nida Khan.

The case first came to light when the Nashik police filed an FIR based on a 23-year-old BPO employee's complaint.

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Nine junior employees accused their senior colleagues, including team leaders, of alleged sexual abuse, other kinds of harassment and religious coercion. Based on these allegations, the FIRs were registered in Nashik between March 26 and April 3.

With inputs from Ranjan Dasgupta and Mayura Janwalkar

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