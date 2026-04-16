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TCS Nashik case reaches Supreme Court: Plea filed over ‘organised’ religious conversion, sexual harassment

The plea also calls on the Centre and state government to take strict steps to control religious conversion.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 06:06 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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The alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case at TCS Nashik has now reached the Supreme Court of India. A plea has been filed before the top court on Thursday.

The alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case at TCS Nashik has now reached the Supreme Court of India. A plea has been filed before the top court on Thursday.(ANI)

As per a report by Bar and Bench, the plea states that the "organized religious conversion in Nashik has shaken the conscience of citizens across the country."

As per a PTI report, the plea has been filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The advocate contended that deceitful religious conversion is not only a serious threat to sovereignty, secularism, democracy, and liberty but also a menace to fraternity, dignity, unity and national integration.

The plea also calls on the Centre and state government to take strict steps to control religious conversion.

Also Read | Religious conversion, sexual harassment and 'organised gang': What we know about the TCS Nashik crisis

One female accused, as per police, is on the run. An SIT panel has also been formed to probe the case, along with the National Commisison of Women taken cognizance of the matter.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / TCS Nashik case reaches Supreme Court: Plea filed over ‘organised’ religious conversion, sexual harassment
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